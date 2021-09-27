$3.47 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will report earnings per share of $3.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.58. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $32.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.25 to $34.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $32.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $33.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.83. 1,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.42. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

