Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $3.03. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $14.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.06.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.96. 3,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

