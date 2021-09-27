Gitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $96.81 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $6.82 or 0.00015814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $96.81 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00123349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043362 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

