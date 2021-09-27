Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 550 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.47. 63,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.96. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

