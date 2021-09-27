Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,558 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE traded down $18.88 on Monday, hitting $603.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.77. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

