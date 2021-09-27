Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Insider Alan Thomas Hirzel Sells 6,138 Shares

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 6,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.07), for a total transaction of £94,279.68 ($123,177.01).

Abcam stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,491 ($19.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,538. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,458.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,434.98.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

