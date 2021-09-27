Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $176,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.59.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $462.23. 56,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,363. The company has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

