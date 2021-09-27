ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.59.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ZI traded down $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 101,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,278. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 283.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $539,958.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,062,852 shares of company stock worth $1,630,195,655 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

