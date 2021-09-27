Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $37.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 3,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,109. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.00. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $85,615,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $46,979,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $13,371,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

