Tudor Pickering Raises Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$61.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.32.

TSE:MX traded up C$3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$60.53. 346,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$30.26 and a 1 year high of C$62.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.6899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,688.53. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

