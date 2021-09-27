Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,611,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.04.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.79. 8,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,506. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.47. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.