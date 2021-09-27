Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.31.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.51. The company had a trading volume of 355,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.05. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.17 and a 12-month high of C$17.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.