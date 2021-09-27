Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

IBJHF stock remained flat at $$3.18 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

