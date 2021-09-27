Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.41. The stock had a trading volume of 361,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103,540. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

