Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $12.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.75. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

