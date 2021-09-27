FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87. FedEx reported earnings of $4.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $19.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.61 to $21.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.02 to $23.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.15. 389,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. FedEx has a 52-week low of $226.60 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

