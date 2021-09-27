Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Target Price at C$14.84

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

LUG stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.75. 70,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.03. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$12.93.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

