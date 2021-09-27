Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Purchases C$22,178.28 in Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko acquired 1,756 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,178.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,663.05.

Shares of TXG stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.68. 106,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$12.34 and a 52-week high of C$21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.30.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.58.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

