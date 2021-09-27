Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $20.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,832.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,541. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,413.34 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,797.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,511.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

