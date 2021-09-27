Beyond Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $247,824.00 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $247,824.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00101957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00141793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,185.38 or 1.00156791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.37 or 0.06979408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00754583 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

