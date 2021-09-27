ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $2.31 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00005348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $171.10 million and $4.11 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00101957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00141793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,185.38 or 1.00156791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.37 or 0.06979408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00754583 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 74,388,714 coins and its circulating supply is 74,204,432 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

