King DAG Price Tops $0.29 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $15.99 million and $35,784.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00123349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043362 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KDAGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.