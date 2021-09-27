UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.07.

Several research firms recently commented on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target on the stock.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of UCB stock remained flat at $$111.69 on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UCB has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.60.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.