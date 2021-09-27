Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.61. 240,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,070,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

