Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $10.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $201.44 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

