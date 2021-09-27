Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

RYCEY stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.78. 9,055,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

