Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.91 and last traded at $79.01. 158,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,574,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,768 shares of company stock worth $51,475,172 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $287,018,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

