Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Gap Down to $7.09

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.92. Onion Global shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 39 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onion Global Company Profile (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.