First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.32

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 514497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 target price (up previously from C$1.20) on shares of First Mining Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cormark increased their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$220.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

