Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 6,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 323,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

