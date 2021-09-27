Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading 8.8% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $38.54. 3,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $535.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 463,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 107,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 91,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

