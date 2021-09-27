Arion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. Arion has a market cap of $50,669.24 and approximately $10.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00065617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00101834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00142890 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,071.23 or 0.99847066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.02 or 0.06970826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00753786 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,695,420 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

