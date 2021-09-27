Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $31.12 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $31.12 million and $78,545.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.02 or 0.07000961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00346453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.05 or 0.01156886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00107524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.84 or 0.00562940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.16 or 0.00561382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00298182 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,512,053 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

