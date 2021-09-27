P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $8.29 Million Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,767 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.38% of SciPlay worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SCPL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,877. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.