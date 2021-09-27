v.systems Price Down 17.8% This Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $35.11 million and $2.25 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,302,838,290 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,229,826 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

