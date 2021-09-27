Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 29,840 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,840 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.06. 288,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,545. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

