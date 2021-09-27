NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,853 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $88,810,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,457,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.93. 230,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

