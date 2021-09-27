Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.8% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.62. 445,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,750. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.