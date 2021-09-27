KC Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $936,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

