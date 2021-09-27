Boart Longyear Limited (ASX:BLY) Insider Buys A$29,998.08 in Stock

Boart Longyear Limited (ASX:BLY) insider Robert Smith purchased 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,998.08 ($21,427.20).

Boart Longyear Company Profile

Boart Longyear Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services, and drilling equipment and performance tooling for mining and mineral drilling companies in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Drilling Services and Global Products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boart Longyear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boart Longyear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.