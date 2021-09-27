Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

NYSE T traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 273,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,642,012. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

