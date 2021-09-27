$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.20. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. 7,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,847. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 132.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 260,917.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 60.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.