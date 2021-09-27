Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after acquiring an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.52. 16,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,548. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

