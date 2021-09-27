P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 1.48% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCLE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000.

NASDAQ:SCLE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,169. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

