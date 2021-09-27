P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $820,000 Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $11,059,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Shares of ORGN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a current ratio of 257.95. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ORGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Karen A. Richardson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.