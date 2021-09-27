Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 62,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,563,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

