Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 6%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.43 and last traded at $112.62. Approximately 9,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 502,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.77.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

