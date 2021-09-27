Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.80

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $158.79, with a volume of 27752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

