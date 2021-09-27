Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.44

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

LBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $695.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

