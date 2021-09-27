AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sees Large Volume Increase

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 122,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 935,207 shares.The stock last traded at $125.10 and had previously closed at $123.82.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

